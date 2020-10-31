LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s that time of year when kids across the nation were getting their sweet tooth fix for Halloween.
Here in Leavenworth County it was no different.
A sense of normalcy for a community, that has faced recent tragedies.
“We’ve just had a really bad week with the two boys being murdered and the sheriff’s deputy, things just need to calm down,” says Leavenworth County resident Tiffaney Rohde.
Last Saturday, the community lost two young boys, Logan and Austin Jackson, 14 and 12 years old.
That afternoon a person checking on the boys found them killed inside the home they shared with their father.
Their sisters were missing, which lead to Amber Alerts across multiple states.
“It’s just really sad to hear obviously those are kids’ young lives that are just lost like that,” says Leavenworth County resident Jacob Collins.
The Leavenworth County attorney charged their father, 40-year-old Donald Jackson Jr., with two counts of capital murder.
Donald was arrested in Oklahoma after a truck driver who saw the Amber Alert spotted his car.
Both girls, 7-year old Nora and 3-year old Aven, were there at the arrest, unharmed.
“It’s sad. It’s tragedy,” says Leavenworth County resident Shenelle Johnson.
“It’s very sad because I knew the family of the boys, so it’s a sad thing,” says Leavenworth County resident Ken Smith.
Tragedy struck again for the county last night.
Leavenworth County Sheriff deputy, Corporal Daniel Abramovitz died in a vehicle crash.
The Kansas Highway Patrol report says a school bus that failed to yield at the intersection of 211th Street and McIntyre Road north of Tonganoxie, collided with the deputy’s vehicle.
The one student on the bus had minor injuries and the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“I seen it on Facebook. A friend posted about it because she lives in that area and then, when we found out the ending, it was pretty sad," says Leavenworth County resident Jean Nemerowsky.
Abramovitz had been working for the sheriff’s office for 26 years.
Most recently with the investigation’s division, where his caseload focused on sexual crimes and crimes involving children.
His name was even listed in several court documents involved in the investigation of the Donny Jackson Jr. case.
While the community now tries to overcome two heartbreaks in just seven days, they’ll now cherish the little moments of happiness to carry on through these tough times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.