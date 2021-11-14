SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- The Olathe and Shawnee communities remembered the life and legacy of coach Josh Dirks.
The Olathe North football coach’s family says he died of pneumonia on November 4, 2021.
“[He] was a phenomenal father,” said senior right guard Mason Hyskell. “[He] was always wanting the best for everybody.”
After 43 days in the ICU the father of four passed away. His family donated his heart to someone else in need.
The donation is an example of the selflessness his players saw every day.
“He always put everyone else before himself. He made sure everyone else was 100 percent okay. He made sure his family was okay,” Hyskell said. “He made sure our team was okay before himself.”
If you could measure the impact of one man, you’d need to use football fields for Josh Dirks. The line at his celebration of life was wrapped around the building.
“He was just like one of our teammates,” said senior left guard Parker Lane. “As much as a coach he was too.”
Inside the Shawnee Civic Center, a procession of players huddled around each other in the absence of one of their own.
“Coach Dirks, his wife and his family, the Dirks family is the Olathe North Family,” said Olathe North High School principle Jason Herman. “There’s a void. There’s something missing.”
His family shared silly stories of a man who was obsessed with Disney, football and his family.
“He was the biggest teddy bear,” said Josh’s oldest daughter Ella “He had the funniest laugh. His face would turn bright red when he laughed too hard.”
A laugh and love, not soon forgotten.
“The JD’s are on our hats. The JD’s are in our hallways. The Josh Dirks that we all came to know and love will always be in our hearts, in our minds and definitely a big part of our football program at Olathe North,” Herman said. “He will never, never be forgotten.”
