RAY COUNTY, MO -- A fire caused significant damage to the main building at the Reno Ranch animal rescue in Ray County.
John Kinsinger says thankfully no animals or people were hurt.
Kinsinger says they rushed to get their dogs out of the burning home this week. The house was also their base of operations. Additional buildings used to shelter dogs at the rescue were not impacted by the fire.
“The fire was strictly contained to the bathroom and laundry area,” Kinsinger said. “Smoke got up into the attic and throughout the rest of the house. My power came from there and my power is cut off.”
Animal advocates spread the word about the fire damage online. “We have the village which is what we call our Facebook followers,” Kinsinger said.
Foster families and other supporters also jumped in to help.
“It’s just amazing. Friends of the Friendless in Lexington came up with a generator,” Kinsinger said. “It’s touching and it chokes me up quite a bit.”
Volunteers and supporters have started a GoFundMe page to help Reno Ranch get back to operating their rural rescue.
“Ray County has a need and we are trying to help where we can,” Kinsinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.