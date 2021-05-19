Jackson County, MO (KCTV) -- People living off East Old Lone Jack Lee’s Summit Road in Lake Lotawana said they’ve been trying to get the road fixed for years. They continue to wait.
“Well it just becomes more depressing every day,” said resident Debbie Bowlen. “I guess if I could just see progress while we wait for this to be repaired, I would feel better.”
KCTV 5 has asked the county three separate times over the last two months for an expected completion date. At the end of April, the city of Lake Lotawana said it would be done in two weeks.
“But, what do I see when I look down there? Nothing,” Bowlen said. “Absolutely nothing but depression.”
The road Debbie lives on is the city’s responsibility, even though she lives on county land. Pam Todd is her neighbor and has lived at her current residence for almost 36 years.
“This road has never been in this condition before. It’s just horrible,” Todd said. “It’s disgusting. We have nice homes out here and we would like a nice, clean path to get in and out.”
KCTV5 turned to the city for answers. They wouldn’t go on camera but say the broken machine’s motor is still in the shop without a clear timeline. They also pointed to a limited public works staff.
“I want them to fix it like any other road in the city,” said Todd.
Without a clear deadline KCTV5 will keep checking back periodically to get answers for the homeowners living off the road.
