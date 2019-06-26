KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friends of a transgender woman killed in Kansas City are mourning as police search for answers. Brooklyn Lindsey was found shot near Independence and Spruce early Tuesday. Her friends say she had been living on the streets.
Lindsey was working with advocacy groups like the Kansas City Anti Violence Project, which supports trans women who sometimes find themselves in desperate situations.
“I was torn, torn because another black girl has died, and it hit so close to home in Kansas City,” Korea Kelly, Kansas City Anti Violence Project, said.
Kelly is a case manager at KCAVP, she knew Lindsey as a client, with a kind spirit.
“Brooklyn was a loving person. She loved to do hair,” Kelly said.
That's how many felt about Lindsey.
“She was just as sweet as she could be,” Kris Wade, The Justice Project, said.
Kris Wade's organization, the Justice Project, helps women impacted by poverty and sexual exploitation, a reality that impacted Lindsey, too.
“Lots of times, trans women are not welcomed when they come out by their families,” Wade said.
Wade has known Lindsey for more than 10 years.
“She was homeless in the streets and doing whatever she needed to do to survive,” Wade said.
She said she last spoke with Lindsey on Friday trying to help her find housing just a few days before she was found dead.
“She was afraid for her life,” Wade said.
Lindsey's story is part of a larger issue.
“Housing, healthcare, all of those are big parts of why trans women of color are getting killed,” Kelly said.
Her advocates want to bring her story to light, in hopes of helping others.
“Everybody has a right to choose their life, and their identity. We need to learn tolerance and kindness,” Wade said.
“We need to find results and the person who did this to this young lady. It's not right,” Kelly said.
KCAVP is also launching a weekly support group for trans women Thursday, they’re collecting donations like hygiene supplies as part of that support.
