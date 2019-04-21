KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Community Blood Center (CBC) has declared a blood emergency for the greater Kansas City metro.
The organization is asking the community to donate blood immediately to help replenish the blood supply for more than 60 hospitals throughout the area, including KC, eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
“In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of ALL blood types must be continually replenished,” a release from the CBC said. “Right now, reserves are well below that minimum.”
“Of particular urgency is the need for O- and B- blood types,” they said. “Having barely recovered from a difficult winter, supplies continue to suffer due to low donations and an overall declining donor base in the Greater Kansas City area. These low levels are particularly dangerous leading into summer months, when people are less likely to donate blood as schools go on summer break and families take vacations.”
“While blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, the need does not,” said Kim Peck, Executive Director of CBC. “Right now, supplies are low and we need all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”
Community members are asked to find time to donate blood at a CBC donor center or mobile blood drive. Companies, organizations, and community groups are also encouraged to host a blood drive this summer.
For more information visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.