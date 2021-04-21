KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department will announce that body cameras will be deployed to all patrol officers starting April 22. A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
The announcement comes after a private meeting was held to discuss KCPD’s First Amendment Policy regarding police response to protests. After last summer’s protest in Kansas City following the death of George Floyd, activists called for change. Police say they have listened and reformed policy and procedures. The meeting was the first time many who protested last summer spoke with Kansas City Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith.
“This meeting hasn't happened in a lot of cities around America, you didn't have the mayor, the police chief, a lot of folks who disagree with him and others in the same room the day after the Chauvin verdict,” Kansas City, Mo Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
People who protested made a list of demands last summer. “One of the number one policies we marched for last year was body cams,” Community Activist Justice Horn said. “I hope that they're accessible and they're truly a resource for this community.”
“It’s a win, win for everybody. The police officers want them the community want and I'm very happy that hurdle was jumped over,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Chief Rick Smith said. “Here we had a situation where budget was a huge issue with body cameras, and can you name another city in America that a private entity raised that much money in like 48 hours so that we could have body cameras.”
Under KCPD’s First Amendment policy, Kansas City police will refrain from deploying less-lethal weapons, munitions, or chemical agents before the incident commander’s authorization unless given the totality of the circumstances there is an immediate need to protect themselves or
others from physical injury. Less-lethal weapons and munitions, other than chemical agents, will not be used for crowd-dispersal purposes.
“I don't want to lower the bar I want to raise the bar,” Community Activist Henry Service
“I'm not going to celebrate things that should have never happened in the first place because they're not going to spray us with chemical agents and shoot us with rubber bullets for exercising our constitutional rights. I want them to come and say they were sorry for doing it in the first place, and that it should never have happened.”
KCPD also changed how officer-involved shootings are investigated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates shootings involving police. The department updated its response to resistance policy to include specifically banning chokeholds.
Community activists continued to call for Chief Smith to resign. On Thursday, Smith said he intends to continue his duties as police chief.
Kansas City police released a statement that the following reforms are now in place:
• Body Cameras – KCPD secured private funding for body cameras, and as of April 22, 2021, they will be deployed to all patrol officers. The department also has secured a grant to get them for detectives in investigative elements. The Board of Police Commissioners approved the accompanying policy at their March 23 meeting.
• Independent Investigation of Officer-Involved Shootings – KCPD has turned over the investigation of all officer-involved shooting incidents to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest.
• Duty to Intervene Policy– While KCPD’s code of conduct has always stated officers should report improper conduct, the Department updated its policy (Section II, Subsection C) to explicitly state members’ duty to intervene should they witness another member using excessive force. Duty to intervene also has been included in all recruit training.
• First Amendment Policy – KCPD created a new policy – in consultation with community stakeholders and city leaders – to establish guidelines and procedures for department members when engaging with individuals participating in First Amendment-protected activities.
• Updated Response to Resistance Policy – The Department updated its Response to Resistance policy (Section III, Subsection A. 5) to be more responsive to community concerns, to include specifically banning chokeholds. Even prior to the explicit policy language update, KCPD did not train on nor authorize chokeholds.
• System to Report Inappropriate Behavior – KCPD implemented a new, anonymous complaint process through our Human Resources Division for KCPD members to report colleagues whom they believe have acted inappropriately or could pose a danger to the public.
• Office of Community Complaints – The Office of Community Complaints launched a new, independent web site to take public complaints online.
In place prior to 2020:
• De-escalation Training – KCPD’s Police Academy instructors pioneered de-escalation training in 2014 and 2015. It’s incorporated in every aspect of Academy and annual in-service training for all officers, from communication to firearms training.
• Ban shooting into moving vehicles – The Department’s policy states, “Generally officers will not shoot at a moving vehicle.”
