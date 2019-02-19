SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- All cities promise they are doing what they can to tackle snowy and icy roads although this winter has been a challenge.
Looking at some numbers, in Shawnee there are 22 plows covering 805 miles.
Overland Park has 45 plows covering 2000 miles.
And Kansas City has 200 plows covering 6,400 miles which 2,400 of those are residential.
So keeping up with all of the snow is a challenge no matter what city you live in.
“These storms have been on weekends, we are running up a lot of money in overtime because of staffing needs because almost all of these storms have been on the weekend,” Chris Hernandez, who is the Director of the City Communications Office, said.
Let's talk salt. In Shawnee, they've gone through half of their supply. Overland park has ordered additional salt and Kansas City has gone through tons and tons 10 thousand tons. So they have ordered more. We're now up to 23 thousand tons.
