TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement that will cut electric rates for Kansas City Power & Light customers.
It is expected to save customers $10.7 million dollars annually, as well as provide $36.9 million in bill credits.
The average residential customer will save approximately $.40 per month or $4.80 per year.
The rate decrease will take effect on Dec. 20 of this year.
The bill credits, of approximately $100 per customer, will begin in March of 2019.
Included in the decrease are $7.5 million in savings from the company’s merger with Westar Energy earlier this year.
The bill credits are the result of tax savings from the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Other components of today’s order include the establishment of a procedure for evaluating a possible rate class for schools, the implementation of a three-part rate plan for residential distributed generation customers, and two optional pilot programs (time of use and residential demand).
More information is available on the commission’s website here.
KCP&L filed the application for rate review on May 1, 2018, requesting a 4.5 percent rate increase totaling $32.9 million, including property tax rebasing.
As a result of the commission’s approval of the merger of KCP&L’s parent company, Great Plains Energy, with Wester Energy in May, the requested increase was reduced to $22.6 million.
In October, the company reached a unanimous settlement agreement with KCC staff, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board, and other interveners in the case, which resulted in a 0.68 percent rate decrease.
