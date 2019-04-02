Comey: Barr 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' in review of Mueller report

Former FBI Director James Comey said Tuesday that Attorney General William Barr deserves "the benefit of the doubt" when it comes to transparency about the special counsel investigation.
"Bill Barr, our attorney general, deserves the benefit of the doubt," Comey told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
"Give him a chance to show us what he feels like he can't show us. I have to imagine that former (FBI Director Robert) Mueller wrote the report with an eye towards it being public some day, so I can't imagine a lot needs to be cut out of it. But let's wait and see. The attorney general deserves that chance."
Comey's comments came in the wake of the conclusion of the special counsel investigation led by Mueller, Comey's predecessor.
A major leg of the investigation, according to a brief summary of Mueller's report by Barr, was dedicated to the potential that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.
Comey has previously expressed confusion about Mueller's decision, according to Barr, not to conclude one way or another about the question of obstruction.
In his four-page summary, Barr said Mueller left the matter open and that both himself and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence from Mueller's investigation was "not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense."
Trump's decision to fire Comey precipitated Mueller's appointment nearly two years ago, and the former FBI director has been outspoken about what he said were attempts by Trump to influence an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, among other things.
For his part, Trump has branded Comey a liar and made him a regular target of criticism throughout the investigation.
Comey has called for the full release of Mueller's report, although the Trump administration has yet to provide Mueller's findings beyond Barr's letter.
Barr said on Friday he expected to release a redacted version of Mueller's nearly 400-page long report this month.
CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.
