Tiger Woods hits on the 12th hole during the final round for the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, GA. (KCTV) --- For the first time in nearly 11 years, Tiger Woods is a major champion.

Woods won The Masters, his first Green Jacket since 2005.

He entered Sunday's play two shots down, but used three birdies on the back nine to jump into the lead.

It's his fifth Masters title and his 15th major championship.

The victory culminates Woods' comeback to the sport. Four back surgeries in recent years. nearly forced him to retire.

