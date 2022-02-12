KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A collection of classic cars was stolen in Kansas City over the past week.
The cars were stolen from a private garage in the midtown area of Kansas City.
An individual who was victimized during the thefts provided photos and information on four vehicles.
They include a 1970 White Ford Mustang, a 2013 Black Porsche Boxster, 1984 Blue Porsche 930 Turbo with a black whale tail and a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible with gold paint with gold rims.
It's believed the four cars are still in the metro area.
Kansas City police were dispatched to the garage on late Saturday morning and were informed of the thefts.
