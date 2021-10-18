Colin Powell, military leader and first Black US secretary of state, dies

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. Powell is shown here at his home in Virginia.

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

