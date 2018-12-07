KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Not everyone was happy about a presidential visit to Kansas City, but the crowd of protesters seen Friday was much more sparse than past visits.
While there were some people out to rally against President Donald Trump, there were more people hanging out in the Crown Center skyway waiting to see the motorcade than to protest.
The president was in Kansas City speaking to law enforcement officials on the local, state and federal levels at the Project Safe Neighborhoods conference.
Less than ten people turned out to protest, but the city had Washington Park blocked off just in case there was a crowd.
Several of the protesters said it was the cold keeping people away, though one person noted that nothing formal was ever posted on social media planning a larger rally.
Nevertheless, these people wanted their voices to be heard, denouncing the president’s rhetoric and his stance on LGBTQ people in the military.
“This is a message about safe communities,” protester Rusty leffel said. “And one thing that is so important is that we must have a country that is determined that we are a nation of laws. And, that no one is above the law.”
We’ve seen six people protesting the President’s visit to #KC today. One told me there was no planned protest. That’s different than previous visits to the city. pic.twitter.com/ZhVqOqH3Q0— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) December 7, 2018
Student Maria Starns said she came out specifically to protest police brutality.
“I thought that this was an important issue and I had the ability to be here,” she explained. “And, you know, it’s a Friday and not everyone who believes in this has the ability to be here.”
Not everyone out braving the cold disagreed with the president.
“So I see him doing something different and I see change,” Trump supporter Lisa Aquino said. “He’s an angel in disguise. Some people don’t see it, but I see it.”
