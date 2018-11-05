Our active early November weather pattern rolls on! The third storm of the week is set to move through the region Thursday. And this one might bring some very light snow to eastern Kansas and western Missouri Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
Let’s go over the set up. If it’s going to snow, it’s got to be cold. There is cold air over Canada! It was 17 degrees Monday afternoon in the Canadian province of Alberta!
That cold air will make a run at us this week. Why! Because a ridge of high pressure will build into the Pacific northwest sending a cold front plunging into the central plains including Kansas City.
At the same time the Canadian express chugs south, a large upper level low pressure area sags into the Rockies! A weak storm forms in this “longwave” trough. On the map you will see an “L” depicting this weak storm.
But this storm lacks moisture and adequate lift to produce a lot of snow. There is also a layer of dry air that will lead to some of the precipitation evaporating before it makes it to the ground. And when the storm moves through the Kansas City it will be cold but it may not be cold enough for all the precipitation to fall as snow. That means we could see a cold rain or drizzle with a chance for a changeover to a rain/snow mix. Look at the graphic below and notice the temperature is above freezing when the moisture arrives. That means any snow that falls will melt when it reaches the ground.
Accumulating snow fall would be more likely later in the day, perhaps after sunset. You will notice on the graphic below that the snow extends well into central Kansas. So there is a chance for some snow to fall after sunset and stick to grassy areas Thursday evening.
There won’t likely be enough snow for any kind of Winter Storm Watch or Warning. But if it looks like an inch of snow could fall after sunset Thursday and last into Friday morning then a Winter Weather Advisory would be needed. In case you were wondering below are the guidelines for the types of winter weather watches, warnings and advisories.
So to sum things up. Cold yes! Snow, maybe. Watches and warnings, probably not!
