KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two years after the owners had to be rescued from rising floodwaters that destroyed Coach's restaurant and other businesses at 103rd Street and Wornall Avenue, the building is coming down.
The former Coach's restaurant is set to be demolished late Monday morning. Kansas City officials authorized the tearing down of several buildings along that stretch of Indian Creek because it's so prone to flooding. It will turn the area back into a green space to help soak up some of the water from overflow.
One of the most impactful floods hit in 2017. KCTV5 was there that day showing live video as first responders saved people from flooded cars, homes and businesses. The owners of Coach's had to be pulled from the restaurant onto the roof through a hole that rescuers cut in the ceiling. Then they were taken by zodiac boat from the building to safety.
"We were scared in there," owner Brian Darby said at the time. "I've never had something like that, or it was stupid, that's for sure, trying to save property."
Originally, the owners said they wanted to reopen, but decided against it because of the constant repair costs. Coach's still operates a location in Overland Park.
