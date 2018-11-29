FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Clouds will increase again late Thursday night as our next storm approaches the area. The storm is visible on the satellite loop Thursday afternoon. It’s near the Oklahoma panhandle and will hook its way into Missouri by Saturday afternoon.
That process will bring a slug of mild air back to Kansas City for a few hours late Friday through mid-afternoon Saturday. The warm air also brings a chance of thunderstorms to Kansas City, overnight into the wee hours of Saturday.
We are not anticipating severe weather here in the metro but there is a marginal risk of severe weather just south of the viewing area, so this must be watched.
Brace yourselves, it might be in the 50s when you wake up Saturday morning! But, it won’t last long. A strong cold front will plow through the area Saturday night and by Sunday evening we could see showers or rain and snow here in the metro with an area of 1 to 2 inches of snow over northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Snow showers are possible Monday over much of the viewing area but at this point, accumulations around Kansas City, are trending toward light or none.
Even if we don’t see a lot of snow here in KC this weekend and early Monday, it will still be cold next week as the surface winds blow over a deep snow pack in Nebraska and Iowa.
