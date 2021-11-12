KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- What happened in a Kansas City backyard in December of 2019 is now up to a judge.
Closing arguments in involuntary manslaughter trial of KCPD detective
Prosecutors argue Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere should be convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and that to clear the officer, would essentially “shred the Fourth Amendment.”
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures.
“No citizen should expect police to run into their backyard,” said prosecutor Dion Sankar.
Prosecutors argue the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb took place on private property, and that officers didn’t have a search warrant and had no right to be there. Prosecutors believe the killing was preventable.
“No one is above the law,” said Sankar.
The 2019 confrontation began with a high-speed chase which involved Lamb chasing another vehicle. It was spotted by an officer who reported the chase to others officers in a police helicopter. That led a nearby squad of officers to engage and follow Lamb to his house.
Prosecutors argue the situation had de-escalated when Lamb attempted to park his car in the garage at a home where he lived.
The police version of events has been questioned by prosecutors -- that Cameron Lamb was holding and pointing a gun at an officer. Prosecutors say Lamb’s left hand was previously injured and that version is simply not true.
Any officer, same outcome
DeValkenaere’s legal team argues he was doing his job, and had reasonable suspicion because Cameron Lamb was chasing another car at 60 to 90 miles per hour.
In closing arguments, the defense maintained a vehicle running a red light at that speed was as dangerous as a bullet.
“This case is about everyday reality of policing in this city,” argued attorney Dawn Parsons.
Defense lawyers say Detective DeValkenaere entered the backyard using a shared driveway, which is public property. They argued DeValkenaere backed his partner investigating a crime and ultimately saved his partner’s life.
“Eric never went into the residence...it’s the yard!” Parsons said.
Defense attorneys say DeValkenaere had a clear perspective that Lamb was reaching and pointing his gun at his partner when he fired the shots.
“Did Mr. Lamb have a gun in his truck? Yes!” said Parsons.
Allegations of planting evidence were criticized as “conspiracy theories.” Parsons insinuated that many accusations during the trial were actually intended for another audience and not the judge.
“What would a reasonable officer do in the same situation?”, questioned Parsons.
The defense team presented videos of photos from social media which show Lamb using his left hand and driving with a gun in his lap.
A medical expert testified he believed Lamb’s 2015 injuries to his hand would not have prevented him from using a gun. But that expert never treated Lamb. He just reviewed medical records.
No Body Cameras
There is no body camera evidence in this trial. The fatal shooting took place in December of 2019. KCPD began widely using body cameras in April of 2021.
The team of officers that day were not in police uniform. They were in plainclothes. The bulletproof vests were labeled “police.”
The judge has indicated that the decision will likely be next week toward the middle of the week. He needs time to digest all of the evidence.
