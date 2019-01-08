CLINTON, MO (KCTV)-- One moment a woman was walking along her family’s rural property off 571st Road near Clinton when suddenly she felt herself falling fast down a 15-foot drop.

When a woman was helping her family members cleanup around their property, she had no idea that when she took a step onto boards, that they would give way and she would fall into a well.

“She said, ‘you wouldn’t believe all the thoughts that go through your head,”’ said Debby Gilmore, niece rescued from well.

Gilmore described her niece, 49-year-old Tammy Fields, descent into uncertainty.

“She kept going down. She kept going down. She said she tried to swim back up. She made it back up to the top,” exclaimed Gilmore.

She tried to pull herself free.

“Trying to hang on to little clumps of rock to hold herself up,” explained Gilmore.

As Fields clung to clay covered rocks, firefighters got to work. They used a tripod rope and pulley system to send a rescuer down to save her.

“Encouraging her to be patient and hang in there,” said Mark Manuel, Clinton Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief.

A helmet camera shows the moments before the rescuer reached Fields. He then placed a harness on her and attached the primary rope line to Fields. He waited down below, attached to a backup safety rope line.

“We hoist the victim up. Get her out of the hole,” said Manuel.

Unfortunately, the helmet camera battery died before it could capture the moment Fields was pulled to safety, but those who experienced it firsthand say it brought “relief!”

Fields is back home recovering with scrapes, bruises and a story even her family didn’t believe at first.

First responders are thankful a rare well rescue ended as well as it could have.

“It’s very rewarding to bring somebody out of that situation,” voiced Manuel.

“They did an excellent job,” said Gilmore.

Now that the family knows the well is here, they plan to fill it with rocks to make sure nothing like this happens again. They want to thank all the first responders who helped pull Fields to safety.