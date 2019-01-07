CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – Three teens were arrested after being stopped for speeding.
Sunday morning around 1:30, Clinton officers stopped a pickup truck due to speeding and running stop signs around 3rd and Ohio Street. An officer proceeded to pull the pickup truck over at 7th and Green.
The diver of the vehicle is identified as 17-year-old Luke Gary of Windsor. There were two other passengers in the vehicle that are identified as 17-year-old James Lysinger Jr. of Clinton and 19-year-old James Mcintire or Urich.
Officers asked the teens why they were speeding, and they said they had been robbed and were chasing the person that had robbed them. The teens refused to answer more questions about the alleged robbery.
The teens proceeded to give consent to allow officers to search their vehicle in which the teens were asked to exit the vehicle and were patted down.
While an officer patted down Lysinger, the officer found a revolver in his pants pocket. The officer told Lysinger to stand still while he removed it. Lysinger pulled away from the officer striking him in the mouth in the process. Lysinger did attempt to run away but was not able to get free of the officer’s grip. Lysinger was placed in handcuffs.
Police records show that the handgun Lysinger had in his pocket was stolen in Clinton the night before from a vehicle.
As officers continued to search the vehicle, they found a stolen handgun and several other stolen items such as credit cards.
The teens were incarcerated in the Henry County Detention Center for felony stealing.
Lysinger had an additional charge of resisting arrest.
