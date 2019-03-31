Police light generic
(Pixabay)

CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is not able to receive 911 calls due to a fiber cut.

CenturyLink has experienced a fiber cut which has prevented some 911 calls from reaching the Clinton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office said that if you are unable to connect to them from 911, you can call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at 816-539-3777.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.