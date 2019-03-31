CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is not able to receive 911 calls due to a fiber cut.
CenturyLink has experienced a fiber cut which has prevented some 911 calls from reaching the Clinton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s office said that if you are unable to connect to them from 911, you can call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at 816-539-3777.
