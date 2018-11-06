CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- A 4-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the head, authorities say.
Police were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of South 11 Street Terrace. When officers arrived, they found the boy on the floor of the kitchen area where his mother was attempting first aid.
The boy was breathing and had a pulse. Officers assisted in first aid until paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed the child to a waiting Life Flight helicopter.
He was then flown to a hospital in the Kansas City area but he did not survive his wound.
Preliminary investigation by Clinton detectives revealed that the boy apparently located a firearm in the kitchen area of the home and accidentally discharged it with the bullet striking him in the head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.