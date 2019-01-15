KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cerner Corporation announced that Cliff Illig, company co-founder and vice chairman, has retired to focus on outside interests.
Illig co-founded Cerner in 1979 and has served on the board since 1980.
He has been vice chairman since March 1999, except for when he was chairman of the board and interim CEO.
"On behalf of the board of directors, as well as our more than 28,000 associates worldwide, I want to thank Cliff for his extraordinary contributions to Cerner," said Brent Shafer, Cerner chairman and CEO. "Cliff’s relentless focus on client experience, commitment to operational excellence and his attention to detail are indelibly instilled in Cerner’s culture, and his impact on the company will last for decades to come.”
Illig was instrumental in Cerner’s rise from a start-up to a leading global health IT company, serving as the driving force behind Cerner’s operations, client service methodologies, and sales and marketing strategies.
“I am extremely proud of what Cerner associates have accomplished in the past four decades, and am gratified in knowing that Cerner is well-positioned for continued success,” said Illig.
Illig will continue managing an array of business and civic interests, including his ownership in the Sporting Kansas City professional soccer club and deep involvement in Major League Soccer.
“Along with his board and business leadership, Cliff has made a significant impact on the Greater Kansas City civic community,” said fellow board member Bill Zollars. “He plans to continue working to ‘power up’ the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem and has pledged his continued engagement in community efforts that complement Cerner’s growth and that of the region.”
“It has been my privilege to be part of the growing, highly capable Cerner team that for nearly 40 years has dedicated its efforts to assisting clients in the digital transformation of health care, and in improving the health of populations here and in many countries around the globe,” said Illig.
