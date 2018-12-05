CLEVELAND (KCTV) – The drama surrounding a February incident between former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and a young woman continues to grow.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police announced that after an internal review it was determined that a department member did give a copy of the report of the incident at The 9 hotel involving Hunt to a representative of the National Football League.
Police officials noted that the report did not go through the official public records request process, however.
The Division of Police is now conducting an internal investigation regarding the not only the delivery of the report but also the overall response by officers and investigators to the February 10, 2018 incident.
Never-before-seen video of the incident surfaced through TMZ last Friday, leading to a quick succession of events culminating with Hunt being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and the Chiefs cutting ties with the running back.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.