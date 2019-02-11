KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed Kareem Hunt, the running back cut by Kansas City in November after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman the previous February.
Hunt was placed on the NFL's commissioner's exempt list hours before the Chiefs released him. He was in his second season with Kansas City and was one of the team's most productive players as it won the AFC West the last two years.
Hunt still could be suspended by the league under its personal conduct policy for the February incident at a hotel in Cleveland and for two others that surfaced after he was released by the Chiefs.
Cleveland general manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt while working for Kansas City, on Monday said the Browns "fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem's history and do not condone his actions."
“My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him," Dorsey said. "There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out.”
Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/TUgoBalvkg— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 11, 2019
Hunt also issued a statement through the Browns organization, apologizing for his actions last February that led to his dismissal from the Chiefs, calling the acts "wrong and inexcusable."
He added that he was grateful of the Browns organization and that he was "committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation."
Nowhere in his statement did he mention the Chiefs organization.
Statement from RB Kareem Hunt: pic.twitter.com/JPRFnkRdCy— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 11, 2019
This is a developing story.
So the Chiefs just give him away. STOOOOPID.
