KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said Friday he has signed on to the Articles of Impeachment circulating in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Cleaver again called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.
"It is clear that the President needs to be removed from office," Cleaver tweeted on Friday. "Unfortunately, the Cabinet does not appear to have the will to invoke the 25th Amendment. For that reason I have signed on to these Articles of Impeachment. We should begin the process immediately."
CBS News reported on Friday that articles could be introduced as soon as Monday.
