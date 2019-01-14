Clearing the mess of tree limbs in Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It’s a beautiful view, unless you're the tree.
“It's quite a view. It's very cool,” said Bryan Hendrickson. “We definitely have a lot of trees down.”
Hendrickson is a foreman with KC Arborists. The thick heavy snow weighing down countless trees took them by surprise this weekend.
“It reminds me of that ice storm in '04,” said Hendrickson.
It's more than just a branch or two. Workers on both sides of the state line are removing debris from power lines, streets and homes.
“I have a stack of tickets to get to today and we're still working on the first one,” explained Hendrickson.
One of those tickets is Dewain Stevens.
“I was surprised you picked up the phone,” stated Stevens.
He and his wife were home Sunday when a giant tree gave way.
“We saw that sucker coming down and it went ‘whoosh’,” expressed Stevens.
His patio kept it from crashing through the roof.
“The deck helped us in this case,” voiced Stevens.
Now Hendrickson's workers are performing surgery with chainsaws, making sure not to cause any more damage.
“It looks to be a challenge,” said Stevens.
The snow means slow.
“We don't want any slip and falls,” Hendrickson stated.
Not a job for amateurs.
“Tree removal is a dangerous job. We try to be as safe as possible,” Hendrickson explained.
But the professionals work safely and quickly, the bigger the trunk, the bigger the thunk. The resulting avalanche is cool, too.
If you have limbs that have fallen due to the storm, depending on your city, they will be picked up for free.
According to the city of Olathe, they are offering free pick-up for large tree limbs only. These pick-ups do not need to be scheduled and must be on the curb by Monday, January 28th. The city also said that the limbs must be 15 feet or less length in order to fit in the truck. Crews will be out to collect limbs starting this week and will continue through the end of the month.
Prairie Village officials say that they will begin picking-up limbs Tuesday, January 15th on residents regularly scheduled trash day, curbside. The limbs must be tied into a bundle no more than four feet in length and less than 18 inches in circumference and less than 50 pounds. If you have limbs that exceed the size, Arbor Masters will pick those up beginning Monday, January 21st. Those limbs must be cut into sections and not exceed 10 feet in length. The city says that bundles need to be away from street lights, utility boxes, fire hydrants, and clear of overhead power lines.
As for Overland Park residents, limbs are to be dropped off at two-off sites in the city, starting Tuesday, January 15th. Starting at noon, the Young’s Pool parking lot, 8421 W. 77th Street, and the St. Andrews Golf Club parking lot, 11099 W. 135th Street will serve as drop-off sites for limbs. The sites will close at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will reopen at 8 a.m. through January 27th. The city says that you must have proof of residency to drop off debris at the sites.
Pick-up and drop-offs for the limbs will depend on the weather and will be posted on the cities websites.
