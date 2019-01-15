MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Wet, melting snow and subzero temperatures this weekend could create a hazardous combination for your home.
Some people might consider shoveling snow, work, but to Jeff Tummons, it's fitness.
“Shoveling snow, pretty good workout. You get that cardio going and that wet snow's pretty heavy,” said Tummons.
He works up enough of a sweat he can get away with wearing shorts.
“I wear shorts 365 days a year except weddings and funerals,” explained Tummons.
And he's not working on his sidewalk, he's on his roof.
“Height doesn't bother me,” stated Tummons.
Tummons owns Mission Pawn and he's worried melting snow on top of his business might cause a problem.
“We had a couple of leaks, so I thought I'd check it out,” voiced Tummons.
The sheer weight of the snow is pushing down on the top of the building. More ice and freezing temperatures on the way could make a bigger mess.
“At least we got this off here, so it won't add to it,” said Tummons.
This wet snow coupled with a new storm on the way can create what contractors call an ice dam, a sheet of ice that forms along the surface of your roof and gutters.
“If it can't get to the gutter, it backs up under your shingles,” said Pete Nanneman, HCS Restoration.
Nanneman is a supervisor at HCS Restoration, he's expecting a lot of calls about ice dams in the next few weeks. They can wreak havoc on a house, but he recommends staying on the ground.
“If you have leaks, that's one issue but if you do something about it and end up in the hospital, you have another problem besides wet ceilings,” stated Nanneman.
Tummons used to work for a contractor.
“I've been climbing on ladders before, so it wasn't a big deal,” said Tummons.
And he knows what too much snow could do to a flat roof like the one on his shop.
“If you have a flat roof, you have to pay attention to it,” voiced Tummons.
If we get much more snow, he might have to make another trip up the ladder for another workout.
