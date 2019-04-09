CRAIG, MO (KCTV) – It’s been about three weeks since floodwaters ravaged the town of Craig in northwest Missouri. The cleanup process is underway for most residents, but it's going to take a while.
Devastation can be seen everywhere in Craig. Most of the town is still without power, though residents are slowly coming home.
Dumpsters line the streets where floodwaters left behind a muddy mess, and it seems as though everyone and everything are struggling with the coming back after the floodwaters receded.
Cleaning companies from as far away as Minnesota have showed up to help rebuild, volunteering their time to help the people of Craig.
It's bad enough that most of the homes in Craig flooded, but their school was also submerged.
That is where community spirit comes in, though, just inside the doors of a church.
To look at it, most would never know it wasn't a regular classroom with walls decorated with love by teachers and students eager to learn and see their friends.
The room is not at the school, though, but rather at The River of Hope Fellowship church some 15 miles away from the K-12 school in Craig where 75 students were evacuated.
"It was really scary for the students when it happened because they came through and told us we needed to leave almost immediately," principal Jennifer Dyer recalled.
The levees broke that same night, flooding the town. Water ravaged the school building, but Dyer said the students still learned a valuable lesson through all of this, one of compassion.
"I think as hard and awful as it was, in a sense seeing everyone come together during hard times is just amazing," she explained.
Out of the school’s 75 students, 61 came back last Wednesday. The others are staying too far away or have already enrolled in another school.
Beyond keeping up with their schoolwork, students and their families have gathered at the church to catch a movie and eat together. Supporters also be handed out donations like clothing and toiletries to those who need it, yet another lesson in humanity for these kids who've already learned so much.
There is no clear date for when the Craig school will reopen. It may not be until next school year.
For now, everyone in town has their eyes looking north, where a major storm could send even more floodwaters back to an area already so hard hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.