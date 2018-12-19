Claycomo police search from chase suspect after crash

CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the suspect who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash.
It happened on northbound Interstate 435 near Interstate 35 just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say after the crash the suspect took off running and still hasn't been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.