CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Local union workers are considering whether they will strike.
The Ford plant in Claycomo is in negotiations with the United Auto Workers Local 249 union.
This week, 7,000 workers are voting for or against a strike. Voting started Monday and ended at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The results should come out Wednesday.
Both the national and local contracts for Ford workers end on the same day, at the same time. The last contract was signed in 2015.
Starting Sept. 14th, auto workers nationwide could be on strike depending in part on how the vote goes.
The UAW is deciding which of Detroit’s Big Three automakers will be targeted first for contract negotiations.That decision is expected in the next week.
Workers are hoping for the following:
- Product investment
- Ongoing training for cars of the future, like electric cars
- Eliminate temp workers without a defined time for hire
- Reduce wage progression period for new workers
The national vote comes at a time when automakers are seeing car sales on the decline. But Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant here in Claycomo makes the bestselling truck in the US, the F-150 pickup.
