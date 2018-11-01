LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) — A warrant amnesty program for Clay County child support offenders brought 40 non-custodial parents back to the fold to reignite payments on delinquent support.
This is the second time the amnesty program has been offered.
Last year, 255 letters were delivered and 90 non-custodial parents came into the office, posted the reduced bond and had their warrant recalled.
Re-engaging with this population has resulted in over 130 custodial parents in Clay County receiving child support.
A recent state report shows Clay County leads the state of Missouri in percentage of paying child support cases.
Clay County – at 65 percent paying – ranks just ahead of the Jackson County prosecuting attorney’s rate of 64.68 percent.
“It’s a remarkable achievement for both offices,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said. “With our amnesty effort, we connected with 270 individuals who had outstanding misdemeanor, contempt and felony child support warrants and told them that if they came in and paid a modest amount, the warrant would be lifted giving them a chance to get back to work and back to making payments."
White said this gave non-custodial parents a break on the amount of their warrant, the child support case is still pending, and the full amount remains owed. However, he stressed that this is his office’s opportunity to re-engage with people they’ve not had contact with in a while.
And it may have helped push up to the 65 percent rate paying, White said.
“The amnesty program is an excellent opportunity for those who want to get on track to get on track. No one benefits from someone who can pay delinquent support being locked up. By getting them off the radar and back to work, everyone comes out better,” White said.
The prosecutor said the amnesty program saved taxpayers money by reducing the costs associated with serving warrants and housing those individuals.
White said he and his staff haven’t yet decided if there will be a third warrant amnesty effort.
