Clay County Sheriff deputies shuffled in with Worlds of Fun goers for the Cupid Shuffle

Clay County Sheriff deputies shuffled in with Worlds of Fun goers for the Cupid Shuffle

 Picture captured from video provided by Clay Co. Sheriff

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - A few Clay Co. Sheriff deputies shuffled in some dance moves while patrolling Worlds of Fun on Friday night.

Worlds of Fun hosted their Grand Carnivale festival on Friday night, with plenty of music, attractions and costumes.

While out patrolling and keeping an eye on the park goers, the Cupid Shuffle came on and the deputies decided to show off some of their moves, joining in with kids and adults!

The Clay County Sheriff posted video on Twitter of their deputies dancing.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.