CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - A few Clay Co. Sheriff deputies shuffled in some dance moves while patrolling Worlds of Fun on Friday night.
Worlds of Fun hosted their Grand Carnivale festival on Friday night, with plenty of music, attractions and costumes.
While out patrolling and keeping an eye on the park goers, the Cupid Shuffle came on and the deputies decided to show off some of their moves, joining in with kids and adults!
The Clay County Sheriff posted video on Twitter of their deputies dancing.
Protecting & Groovin’ 🕺🏼🚓 #KCCarnivale @worldsoffun #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ricJPbKyqO— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 20, 2019
