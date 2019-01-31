JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena to Clay County to require the county to turn over documents associated with an ongoing audit and the county responded with a lawsuit.
The subpoena was issued after multiple requests for standard information resulted in delays by the county and communication from multiple outside law firms, according to the state auditor.
"Within the first six weeks of this process, my team has encountered delays, roadblocks and evasive responses that make it challenging to complete audit work in a cost-effective way on behalf of the taxpayers of Clay County," Auditor Galloway said.
"My auditors are requesting basic information, and there is no reason why it should be this difficult,” she said. “Citizens asked for an audit of their government because they wanted answers about the operations of their county. I will use the full authority of my office to ensure they get the answers they deserve."
“The information being subpoenaed is commonly requested during the audit process,” a release from her office said. “Within the past two years, the State Auditor's Office has completed more than 40 comprehensive county performance audits in which the same basic information was provided to auditors without the need for a subpoena.”
The audit of Clay County was initiated after a citizen petition was submitted and then verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 signatures of county residents who are registered voters.
Under state law, the cost of petition audits are the responsibility of the auditee, which in this case would be Clay County.
Later on Thursday, Clay County issued a statement and said that they had served Galloway with "a lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment determining the scope of her constitutional authority."
"The Commission took this action to protect County tax payers from footing the bill for the Auditor’s unconstitutional actions," a release from the county said. "The Missouri Constitution is a sacred document that outlines the obligations and limitations of statewide elected officials. It is the duty of individuals and organizations to challenge government officials who seek to expand their power beyond those granted to them by the state constitution."
The county also stated they have "been very cooperative with the State Auditor’s staff."
"Despite the Auditor only beginning this audit last month (almost four months after voters asked for it), Clay County personnel have moved quickly in turning over all of the financial records related to the County’s accounts," the county said.
The full statement from Clay County can be read below.
