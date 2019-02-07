LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Clay County mother charged with murdering her two young children faced a judge Thursday morning.

Jenna Boedecker pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Her daughters, 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando, were found dead in a car outside Boedecker's home near Kearney on July 4, 2018.

Boedecker told detectives she put the girls in the Jeep so they wouldn't hear her arguing with her husband the night before and then fell asleep.