LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Clay County mother charged with murdering her two young children faced a judge Thursday morning.
Jenna Boedecker pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
A Kearney woman is now facing two murder charges for the July 2018 deaths of her children who investigators say were left in a vehicle during extreme heat.
Her daughters, 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando, were found dead in a car outside Boedecker's home near Kearney on July 4, 2018.
Boedecker told detectives she put the girls in the Jeep so they wouldn't hear her arguing with her husband the night before and then fell asleep.
A Clay County search warrant says the mother of two children who died last week fell asleep in her car with the children the night before they died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.