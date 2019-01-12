Deputy crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) -- A Clay County Sheriff's deputy was injured following a weather-related crash on Friday evening. 

The Clay County Sheriff's office says the deputy's vehicle slid on an icy patch of road in the area of Plattsburg Road and NE 120th Street. 

The deputy is expected to be OK, the sheriff's office said. 

