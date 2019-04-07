CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 17-year old girl has serious injuries after a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign.
A vehicle crash involving a 2003 Chevrolet, that was carrying six people, and a 2000 Volkswagon, carrying one person, happened Saturday night just after 10 on Highway N and Northeast 108th Street.
According to the crash report, the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign and proceeded to pull into the path of the Volkswagon.
Out of the six people in the Chevrolet, a 3-year-old, 18-year-old, 23-year-old and another 18-year-old had minor injuries. A 17-year-old had moderate injuries, and another 17-year-old had serious injuries.
All of the injured parties were transported to a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.