FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A massive class action lawsuit accuses one of the biggest TV providers of lying to customers.
AT&T is getting sued and it all goes back to last year when AT&T bought Time Warner.
At the time, they promised customers and investors, they would be cutting prices for their streaming service called DirecTV Now.
However, the lawsuit accuses the company of switching up TV packages, confusing customers by getting rid of the bundles it had been offering, charging higher prices for new types of bundles, and then bringing back the original bundles at a higher price.
Investors were not happy about this because stock prices tanked.
DirecTV Now was hemorrhaging customers, losing about 260,000 customers in December.
This lawsuit could drag out in court for a long time, but it is interesting to note that it’s not unprecedented for customers to see refunds. Last December in New York, Charter Communications settled with the New York Attorney General’s Office after being accused of falsely advertising internet speeds. That settlement meant a $62.5 million payout to customers, or about a $75 refund for everyone.
