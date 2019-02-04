KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People in one Kansas City neighborhood will be hearing the sounds of bulldozers Monday morning as the city demolishes a business that been vacant for years.

In its heyday, the Hillside Motel, located at 6305 Blue Parkway, welcomed weary travelers with a sign offering comfortable waterbeds and color TVs. But in recent years, the long-abandoned motel went from heyday to decay plagued by vagrants, vandals and illegal dumping.

Now, the city is making preparations to tear down the old motel. The demolition will start about 9 a.m.

It is a day surrounding residents and 5th District Councilwoman Alissia Canady have been anxiously awaiting.

“It has been an eyesore for the nearby neighborhoods for some time and I know they will, and I will, be glad to see it go,” Canady said. “I know drivers using Blue Parkway every day will be happy to see it go too.”

People in the nearby neighborhood say they’ve complained about the property for the last five years. Trash and weeds now cover the eyesore of the property.

Many people can’t even remember the motel when it was an actual running business. They’re glad to see it come down.

“I’ve been over here about 10 years. I’ve been around this area ever since I was a young, and I can’t remember when it wasn’t to be honest with you. I hope they get rid of it and bring some value up to the property around here,” Caesar Adams said.

“It’s just a big relief for everyone over here in the neighborhood,” Willy Jones said.

The city says it took several years to get this point where they can tear it down. They had to seize ownership of the property from its owners in Texas.

It doesn’t always take five-plus years to get things done though. If you have a nuisance property, you’re asked to call 311 and report it.