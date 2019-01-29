City seeks owner after ring found at Overland Park storm debris drop-off site

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- City officials are looking for the owner of a ring found in a brush pile at a storm debris drop-off site.
Anybody missing a 💍? We found one in the brush pile at one of the storm debris drop-off sites! Send us a DM or call 913-327-6630 if you think you know who the owner is! pic.twitter.com/9shY8A5IwU— Overland Park, KS (@opcares) January 29, 2019
If you are missing a ring or if you think you know who the owner is, call 913-327-6630.
