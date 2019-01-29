City seeks owner after ring found at Overland Park storm debris drop-off site

In a Twitter post Monday, the city said they found one in the brush pile at one of the storm debris drop-off sites.

 (City of Overland Park)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- City officials are looking for the owner of a ring found in a brush pile at a storm debris drop-off site.

If you are missing a ring or if you think you know who the owner is, call 913-327-6630.

