OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- Monday will mark Jason Sudeikis Day in Overland Park, KS.
Overland Park officials will make the proclamation at Monday night's meeting.
Sudeikis, of Overland Park, KS., said the area has a strong connection to his hit show Ted Lasso.
He said former Shawnee Mission West High School basketball coach Donnie Campbell is the inspiration for Lasso.
His "Big Slick" event in the metro has helped raise millions for Children's Mercy Hospital.
Proclamation
WHEREAS, Jason Sudeikis is a well-known celebrity, actor, comedian and Overland Park native who attended Shawnee Mission West High School; and
WHEREAS, he has spent the past several decades making a name for himself in Hollywood and New York, through numerous film and television acting roles, and as a cast member on Saturday Night Live; and
WHEREAS, his legacy has grown with the streaming show Ted Lasso, in which Sudeikis plays a football coach from his home state of Kansas and moves to England to coach soccer, despite not knowing the sport well; and
WHEREAS, he brings a slice of home to the show, whether through references to local barbecue joints or his character’s articulate Midwestern persona, based on his high school basketball coach, Donnie Campbell; and
WHEREAS, his relationship-focused coaching style as Ted Lasso has made him a surprise success at his new team, AFC Richmond, earning Sudeikis 7 Emmy awards and one of TIME’s Most Influential People of 2021; and
WHEREAS, he continues to give back to the Kansas City area through the Big Slick fundraiser and acts as a wonderful ambassador for our great city.
