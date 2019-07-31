LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - If you've ever lived in a college town, you know move out season can quickly turn neighborhoods and apartment complex parking lots into dumping grounds during July and August.
The city of Lawrence is trying to stay ahead of the trash by sharing a tweet-a-long showing photos and video of how quickly junk can add up and better ways to get rid of it.
Unfortunately messes like this are expected this time of year as renters move out and leave a lot behind.
Then landlords, neighbors and city crews are often stuck dealing with what was dumped.
The City of Lawrence had more than 70 solid waste workers clearing out large amounts of "move-out trash piles."
Rik Abrahamson, a landlord in Lawrence, had a large turnover of residents on Wednesday.
"I had 10-11 places turn over today," said Abrahamson.
The worst one he saw was where a renter left behind a bunch of items, including vacuums, couches, bed frames, mattresses, clothes, dishes and more.
"The refrigerator was full so all the food was spoiled and smelled horrendous so we had to throw away the whole refrigerator," he said.
Lauren Brighton, another property manager, was thankful that a respectful tenant made her life easier.
"It's a huge relief honestly, sometimes we deal with some really disgusting stuff," she said.
As for the curbside heaps of remnants of college life, for the most part locals are patiently calling it a temporary problem.
"Dumpster diving is a huge thing in town, people stop and grab just about anything," Brighton said.
KCTV5 met several parents who told us off camera they furnished their kid’s first college apartment with furniture left behind by another student who ditched it on moving day.
"You can find some gems sometimes on the curb," Brighton said.
The City of Lawrence has some tips for those moving out:
July and August are peak months for moving out of apartments and homes in Lawrence. The annual migration can strain city services and temporarily clutter neighborhoods.
Tips for moving out:
To provide a smoother transition, city staff recommends:
• Usable items such as televisions, furniture, appliances, clothing: don’t discard, hold a moving sale or donate to local charities.
• Books, CDs, records, videos, tapes in good condition: donate to the Friends of the Lawrence Public Library, call (785) 843-3833.
• Bicycles: donate to the City Street Maintenance, call (785) 832-3031.
• Bulky items that are no longer usable, such as couches, appliances, and automobile tires: call Solid Waste for pickup at (785) 832-3032.
• Paint, used motor oil and potentially hazardous chemicals: call Waste Reduction and Recycling at (785) 832-3030.
• Recyclable items, such old newspapers, plastic bags and beverage containers: log on to www.LawrenceRecycles.org for recycling drop off locations.
• Give away usable items at Freecycle.org
• Water service: transfer or terminate service by calling (785) 832-7878 or go online to lawrenceks.org/utility-billing.
