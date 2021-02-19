INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Independence is loosening its regulations in regards to COVID-19.
The city says it will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The new guidelines range from the size of capacity, when restaurants can be open and faith services.
A brief summary from the city:
- Indoor and outdoor dining is limited to 50% capacity, however there is no limit on the size of parties of patrons.
- Bars, restaurants and taverns may now remain open as permitted by their liquor license.
- All gathering limits on faith services have been relaxed. Faith organizations are no longer required to submit a gathering protocol form but are asked to continue voluntarily wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and regularly washing their hands and shared surfaces.
- Entertainment and recreational venues are no longer required to submit gathering protocol forms but must maintain the 50 percent capacity at their given venue. These venues can submit gathering protocol forms for proposed events with capacity greater than 50 percent for review.
