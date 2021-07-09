INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The City of Independence has issued a public health advisory due to the increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Kansas City and the State of Missouri.
The city is encouraging - but not requiring - residents to wear masks in public places.
Social distancing is encouraged as well, particularly around individuals who have not been vaccinated.
Full public health advisory from the city:
• Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status.
• Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children aged 12 or older to get vaccinated.
• If you are sick, please stay home. Additionally, get tested if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated. While people 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, that doesn’t mean everyone is. While in large groups or at events, don’t assume everyone around you is vaccinated.
• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
• Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting the vaccine. For parents of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated, the best way to protect your child is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated.
As a reminder, no vaccine is 100 percent effective; however, the COVID-19 vaccines are proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
