GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – Is the city of Gladstone shaming homeowners into keeping their yards presentable by leaving notices in their yard?
Previously, the city only mailed you a letter if your property is a nuisance, but this year, it’s trying something new and planting reminders in yards that need to be addressed.
“We don’t want any weeds and we don’t want any trees that overgrow,” Van, who lives in Gladstone, said.
That’s why the city of Gladstone said they are doing their part to make sure neighborhoods look nice. They’re mailing written notices and posting signs to let property owners know if their yards are not up to code.
“That neighbor down there has a lot of weeds and if you don’t, we all know it because it blows into our yards,” Van said.
Violators have ten days to address the problem after they’ve been notified. If they don’t, a contractor will cut the grass and remove any debris and the resident will be billed for the service plus administration fees.
The city said that could cost at least $200.
They said it’s an effort to increase public awareness to property maintenance and to demonstrate their commitment to improving neighborhoods and maintaining and enhancing property values.
Repeat offenders run the risk of being called into housing court on top of paying to have their grass cut or debris hauled away.
