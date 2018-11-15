GARDEN CITY, MO (KCTV) --Three police cars in Garden City, Missouri won’t be used anymore after all but one member of the small-town police force was let go.
On Tuesday, there were six officers working in a building near the center of Garden City.
On Wednesday, all of them lost their jobs, leaving only the police chief to patrol the small town.
“It’s kind of scary,” said Tyler Albin, Concerned Resident.
Not many of the 16-hundred people who live in Garden City wanted to talk.
Several told KCTV5 News off camera they think this was the wrong decision.
The mayor would not go on camera with us.
In a phone call, he said the town is broke and, “the bleeding needed to stop.”
The town leader said this was purely budgetary.
“I think if budget cuts need to be made, they need to be made elsewhere. Not at the expense of everyone else’s safety,” explained Albin.
The 2017 budget from the department explains it takes more than $200,000 to run the department.
The city said no way.
Now, it will be up to Chief Thomas Alber to patrol during the week.
“If he doesn’t respond. Or he’s off duty or whatever else, it will be our responsibility to go down there and take that call,” said Captain Mitch Phillips, Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
This is nothing new, though the sheriff’s department has been supporting Garden City for years.
“They had full time law enforcement but they did not have full time coverage,” said Phillips.
Even if a deputy is in the area, it could take up to 15 minutes for help to arrive. People who live Garden City are still concerned and not just for themselves.
“A lot of these cops can’t just go out and find a new job tomorrow. I mean, it takes time to get a new job and they have families. I know a lot of them have families,” said Albin.
Scott Grant and Michael Burns are two men who run, Grant Custom Homes in Pleasant Hill.
“Any way we could help we were going to,” said Burns.
They have jobs if the officers need them.
“We don’t really know what the job responsibilities or duties would be, but we just want to lend a hand,” said Burns.
The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is encouraging the officers to apply for open jobs there.
