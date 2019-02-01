KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City Hall opened about 10 a.m. Friday after crews worked through the night to reconnect power.
A water main break caused basement flooding and then electrical problems on Thursday. The county worked with Kansas City Power & Light to make the necessary repairs.
While the downtown courthouse was closed, the county courthouse in Independence remained open.
The city ordered staff to start their Friday at their alternative work locations, including the Emergency Operations Center at Woodland Avenue and Admiral Boulevard.
Kansas City's 311 system was also limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.