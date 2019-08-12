GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Greenwood has fired its interim police chief, just months after he took over for the embattled former chief who was investigated by the FBI in a police brutality case.
The city's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last Tuesday to terminate the employment of Interim Police Chief Lamont Tatum. The meeting's minutes do not give a reason for the termination, and the city has not released a response beyond a document showing the vote.
Tatum was appointed interim police chief shortly after the former chief, Greg Hallgrimson, was placed on administrative leave. Hallgrimson was investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol and later the FBI in connection to allegations he assaulted a man who tried to drown his own baby.
Hallgrimson had saved the baby from a nearby pond after Jonathon Zicarelli, 28, came into the police station and allegedly confessed to drowning his infant child. Hallgrimson left the building, found the baby, and was able to resuscitate her. Zicarelli's attorneys claim Hallgrimson then came back to the station and beat Zicarelli.
Zicarelli's booking photo shows cuts on his face, which when paired with the allegations, caused the Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate. The Missouri Highway Patrol then handed the investigation of police brutality over to the FBI. That investigation continues.
That case isn’t the only excessive use of force allegation against the department, though.
Greenwood native Nathan Gallagher told KCTV5 News that an incident at the time of his mother’s death has left him skittish to visit the town.
Gallagher’s mother Carla died in her sleep in her Greenwood home on January 27.
That morning, Gallagher got a strange call from his dad that something was wrong. When he showed up to his childhood house, it was surrounded with first responders.
A Greenwood police officer tried to keep Gallagher from going inside, but he opened the garage door and made it in the home.
He saw paramedics going in and out of his mother’s room, but the same officer blocked him from entering.
“I just keep begging to go to my mother, I just wanted my mother,” Gallagher recalled. “And from behind I hear, ‘You don’t want to see her, she’s gone.’ And I immediately just buckled. My knees got weak and I just fell to the ground.”
It was what happened after, though, that literally shocked the grieving son.
“Next thing I know, I’m getting tased,” he said.
Pictures show the marks from the taser while x-rays show two broken ribs and a cracked rib that Gallagher claims he got when he was tackled by multiple people before being tased.
That story is backed up in police and incident reports obtained by KCTV5 News from Greenwood officers and firefighters who were also present. Other officers who were at the scene stated they did not feel like Gallagher posed a danger to himself or others, noting that the taser deployment “was not necessary.”
The officer who tased Gallagher is Captain Steven Hawkins. The Greenwood Board of Aldermen voted to let him go and allowed him to resign.
During the highway patrol investigation into his alleged actions last December, Hallgrimson was placed on administrative leave. He resigned as police chief earlier this year. Tatum had been serving as interim police chief for the last several months.
