KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After years of complaints, demolition day is finally here for the vacant Hillside Motel that became a prime spot for illegal dumping.

Crews began demolition about 9 a.m. Monday. The motel was located at 6305 Blue Parkway. Large excavators tore down the wood and rock structures that once housed the motel.

For the last five years, people who live and work in this neighborhood have reported vandalism, illegal dumping and squatters living inside the abandoned motel.

City leaders say they tried to work with the out of state owner to get the building back into compliance.

When that was not successful, they began the legal process to begin tearing the motel down.

Monday's demolition has been years in the making and will cost the city about $30,000 to complete.

"Suspected criminal activity going on. Just the blight that people see when they pass by. It’s been unsightly for a long period of time. People are frustrated that the process took so long. With out of state owners and commercial property there are a lot of additional hurdles that go into the receivership process but we were finally able to get that done," Councilwoman Alissia Canady said.

The city expects to have the motel demolished by the end of the day. The abandoned lounge right next to the motel is next. Weather permitting, crews hope to begin demolition on Tuesday.

Neighbors relieved that Hillside Motel in KC will be demolished If you’ve ever had a vacant eyesore next door, you know how frustrating it can be to see trash and weeds pile up.

Many people can’t even remember the motel when it was an actual running business. They’re glad to see it come down.

“I’ve been over here about 10 years. I’ve been around this area ever since I was a young, and I can’t remember when it wasn’t to be honest with you. I hope they get rid of it and bring some value up to the property around here,” Caesar Adams said.

“There was a lot of litter, trash. People were doing a lot of illegal dumping,” said Richard Brown, State Representative 27th District (D).

“It’s just a big relief for everyone over here in the neighborhood,” Willy Jones said.

The city says it took several years to get to this point where they can tear it down. They had to seize ownership of the property from its owners in Texas.

It doesn’t always take five-plus years to get things done though. If you have a nuisance property, you’re asked to call 311 and report it.