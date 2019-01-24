KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city council voted to approve renaming The Paseo Boulevard to “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard” on Thursday afternoon.
The council voted 8-4 for the measure.
The meeting was tense between the council and people in the audience.
Most were expecting the council to make a decision today.
At least 51 people, clergy members, and community activists showed up at city hall to support renaming The Paseo.
They said it was one voice for every year the city has not acted.
“We are saying let us make this change and let us make this change now,” said Vernon Howard with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Kansas City was one of the last big cities in across the country without a major street named for Dr. King.
Not everyone wanted to see The Paseo get renamed.
Diane Faelber was one of many people who were against it.
“The Paseo has been The Paseo for 120 years,” Faelber said. “It’s part of our cumulative history of everybody.”
“It’s time for councilmembers who vote for this to go away,” she said. “If they are that obtuse to the wishes of the people, they don’t need to be on the city council.”
$60,000 from general funds is expected to be set aside to pay for street signs.
You’ll start seeing new street signs in about three months; public works will make those.
In about six months, overhead lights need to be ordered and installed. The city will coordinate with the post office, then inform businesses and residents about what’s next.
